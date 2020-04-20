Cards Market Emerging Players, Growth Analysis and Precise Outlook – 2019

The Global Cards Market Report 2019 from The Business Research Company provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global Cards market.

The cards market comprises establishments engaged in storing, processing and transmitting payment cards data. This market covers issuing and acquiring banks, card processing and issuing companies and others. Revenue generated from the cards market include all processing and service fees levied by banks and financial institutions for processing card-based payments. It excludes interest charged by banks on payment cards.

The cards market in this report is segmented into debit cards, credit cards, charge cards and prepaid cards.

Markets Insight:

The North America was the largest region in the Cards industry in 2017, accounting for 61% of the global market. Asia Pacific was the second largest region, accounting for 27% of the global market. Africa was the smallest region, accounting for 1% of the global market.

The global payments industry has witnessed rapid increase in the adoption of EMV technology. This growth is driven by a higher level of data security offered by EMV chip and PIN cards as compared to traditional magnetic stripe cards. EMV is a security standard for various payment cards including debit, credit, charge and prepaid cards. The chip carries data of the cardholder and the account, which is protected using both hardware and software security measures. According to global technical body EMVCo, the number of EMV chip payment cards across the world reached 4.8 billion by the end of 2015. In line with the rest of the world, the adoption rate of EMV chip payment cards has steadily grown across various regions in world, reaching 71.7% in Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean region, 61.2% in Africa and the Middle East region, and 32.7% in Asia-Pacific region.

Markets Covered: Credit Card; Debit Card; Charge Card; Prepaid Card, Others.

Companies Mentioned: American Express Company, Visa, Mastercard, FIS, Bank of America.

Geographic scope:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Cards Market is analyzed across key geographies namely: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

