Cardiometabolic Diseases Market Analysis of 2020 focusing on Top Players like Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Market Analysis:

Global cardiometabolic diseases market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the changes/shift in the lifestyle of individuals resulting in increased consumption for fast-food is giving rise to higher obesity rates worldwide.

Global Cardiometabolic Diseases Market By Type (Chronic/Congestive Heart Failure, Hypertension, Type II Diabetes, Obesity), Treatment (ACE Inhibitors, Diuretics, Glucophage, Liposuction, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cardiometabolic diseases market are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cardax, Inc., Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Biocrates Life Sciences AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Kowa Company, Ltd., Allergan, AstraZeneca among others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global cardiometabolic diseases market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cardiometabolic diseases market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Cardiometabolic Diseases Market

Cardiometabolic diseases are described as the collection of variety of metabolic conditions that increase the risks of patients to suffer from cardiovascular diseases. These conditions include insulin resistance, hypertension, glucose tolerance, central adiposity, dyslipidemia among others. These conditions result in patient’s risk to suffer from stroke, diabetes or different types of heart diseases.

Market Drivers

Increasing volume of patients adopting pharmaceuticals and therapeutics due to the proliferation of digital modes of drug delivery , this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market Growing proliferation of AI technology in the healthcare industry resulting in enhanced support services to the industry , this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market Innovations and advancements in technologies utilized for the delivery of drugs in the healthcare industry is also acts as a market driver in the forecast period

Utilization of biomarkers for diagnostic and risk assessment processes will also surge the growth of this market

Market Restraint

Complications arising due to the consumption/utilization of treatments for these disorders, this is the major restricting the market growth.

Segmentation:

By Type

Chronic/Congestive Heart Failure

Hypertension

Type II Diabetes

Obesity

By Treatment

Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors

Diuretics

Glucophage

Liposuction

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that they had initiated their Phase I clinical study for ARO-APOC3 with the dosage of first subject enrolled in the trial. ARO-APOC3 is a RNAi-based medicine developed with a focus on Apolipoprotein C-III (apoC-III) for treatment of hypertriglyceridemia

In October 2018, Eli Lilly and Company announced that they had entered into a global licensing and research collaboration with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the identification, development and commercial processes for potential therapeutics targeting cardiometabolic diseases, neurodegeneration as well as pain. The companies will also generate advanced levels of oligonucleotide therapeutic agents

