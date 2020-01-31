Cardiac Safety Services Market to Grow Significantly by 2020-2027 Focusing on Leading Players Biotrial, Banook Group, Bioclinica, Certara L.P., Celerion, Inc., ERT, Inc.

Cardiac Safety Services Market Report focuses on landscape, future outlook, growth opportunities, and key and key contacts. The research objective is to present the development of the market in the US, Europe and Others. In addition, industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. The industry analysis have also been done to examine the impact of various factors and understand the overall attractiveness of the industry.

The cardiac safety services market is expected to grow from +USD 500 million in 2020 to reach +USD 850 million by 2027, at a CAGR of +11%.

The report also provides an analysis of the market competitive landscape and offers information on several companies including Biotrial (France), Banook Group (France & Canada), Bioclinica (US), Certara L.P. (US), Celerion, Inc. (US), ERT, Inc. (US), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Medpace Holdings, Inc. (US), Ncardia AG (Belgium), Richmond Pharmacology (UK), PhysioStim (France), Shanghai Medicilon Inc. (China), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), BioTelemetry, Inc. (US), IQVIA (US), and Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC (US).

Cardiac Safety Services Market, by Type of Service

ECG/Holter Measurement

Blood Pressure Measurement

Cardiovascular Imaging

Thorough QT Studies

Other Services

Cardiac Safety Services Market, by Type

Integrated Services

Standalone Services

This market research report on the Global Cardiac Safety Services Market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. The emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market is also included in the report, with the information collected from market participants operating in the main areas of the value-added series of markets. A separate analysis of macro-and micro-economic aspects, rules and trends that affect the overall development of the market has also been included in the report.

Following are the List of Chapter Covers in the Cardiac Safety Services Market:

Cardiac Safety Services Market Overview Global Economic Impact on Industry Global Market Competition by Manufacturers Global Market Analysis by Application Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders Market Effect Factors Analysis Global Cardiac Safety Services Market Forecast

