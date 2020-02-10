Carboxymethylcellulose Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, –2022

The global market for carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) should reach $1.2 billion by 2022 from $1.0 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%, from 2017 to 2022.

The scope of this report is broad and covers various types of CMC used in applications in different industries. The market is broken down by applications and regional markets. Revenue forecasts from 2017 to 2022 are provided for each major type of CMC application and regional market with a highlight on CMC markets in India, the Middle East, and the Eastern European region. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional CMC market; it explains the major market drivers and challenges of the global CMC industry, industry structure, major applications, and the emerging applications of the global CMC market.

The report concludes with a special focus on the company landscape, which includes detailed profiles of the major CMC manufacturers in the global CMC industry.

– Overview on history of CMC industry and CMC technology.

– Discussion on importance of CMC and its characteristics.

– Detailed study on different grades of CMC and their market potential for various end use application sectors.

– Analysis of the market’s value, with data for 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections, including five-year compound annual growth rates (CAGRs), through 2022.

– Comprehensive analysis of region-based CMC markets with an emphasis on markets in India, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe regions.

– Discussion on industry structure, key players and their market shares, technology market strategies, latest technological and process development, CMC production capacities by companies, and pricing trend for CMC.

– PESTLE analysis and investigation on market dynamics that influence the market growth for the coming five years.

– Opportunity Strategy Evaluation (OSE) for emerging CMC applications.

– Focus on other influential factors, such as patents and company profiles.

Specifically excluded from the study as considered beyond the scope of this report include reviews on CMC process equipment, suppliers of the process equipment, and suppliers of chloroacetic acid. Inflation is not considered into the projection figures of the market.

Sodium carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) is a kind of cellulose ether that finds applications across a wide range of industries. Due to its superior attributes like stability, inertness, high solubility, non-toxicity, and ability to modify rheological behaviors as required; CMC is today widely accepted in a variety of applications such as food, personal care, detergent, oil drilling, paper making, mining flotation, textile, coatings and adhesive, etc. Demand for low-fat and gluten-free food and beverage products, expansion in global consumers goods and pharmaceuticals markets and probable salvage in the global oil and gas industry are major drivers increasing demand for CMCs in the next five years.

At present, China is the largest supplier of CMC worldwide. After a decline from 2014 to 2016, due to economic slowdown, CMC demand has started to rise in 2017, primarily due to rising levels of rig activities, particularly in the U.S. Emerging countries like China and India are acknowledged as important drivers for market growth spurred by the growth in end user industries in those regions. However, CMC substitutes such as guar gum, alginates, and other polyanionic cellulose (PAC) products along with the recent “clean label” trend in the food and beverage industry pose a serious challenge to the global growth of the CMC market. There exist both large international and medium or small-sized local

producers of CMC throughout the world, including CP Kelco Oy (J.M. Huber Corp. Company), The Dow Chemical Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Ashland Inc., Química Amtex S.A. De C.V, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Daicel Corp., Lamberti S.p.A., Anqiu Eagle Cellulose Co. Ltd., Hiranya Cellulose Products, Ugur Seluloz Kimya and so on.

The present report offers an analysis of the global CMC market. The drivers, opportunities and challenges for the industry have also been analyzed. Further, the report offers PESTLE analysis for the application markets for CMC. The Summary Table below displays the global market for CMC for its various established application sectors in 2016, and then it projects the values for the same for 2017. A further projection on CMC application markets has been made until 2022, with their probable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for each of the application sectors during the forecast time period of 2017 through 2022. Sales in the CMC market amounted to $980 million in 2016, which is projected to

increase to $1.0 billion in 2017 and nearly $1.2 billion in 2022, with a five-year CAGR of 3.1% between 2017 and 2022.

Overall, food is expected to continue as the dominant application for CMC for the review time period. A very close competition in CMC market value will be observed for the next two major markets, oil and gas and personal care between 2016 and 2022. The CMC market for oil and gas is expected to surpass personal care by 2022. Segment “Others” in the table will also occupy a large share for the global CMC market for the forecast period of the study, and it mainly consists of CMC’s several other established application sectors such as mining, paints and adhesives, ceramics, etc.