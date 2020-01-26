Carboxylic Acids Based Esters Market Growth Rate, Production Volume and Future Opportunities From 2019-2024

The Carboxylic Acids Based Esters market has continued to have solid performance amidst a number of dynamic forces shaping the Carboxylic Acids Based Esters market, such as a potential trade war, skilled talent shortages, and straining supply chains. . A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Carboxylic Acids Based Esters Market.

Carboxylic acids based esters are sweet-smelling compounds that are formed when an alcohol reacts with a carboxylic acid. Recently, demand for carboxylic acids based esters has risen significantly due to their ability to replace hazardous air pollutants (HAP) in the formulation of paints, coatings, inks, cosmetics, and personal care products. Carboxylic acids based esters are largely used as solvents in paints & coatings owing to properties such as high solvency and medium evaporation rate.

List of key players profiled in the report:

Sasol, Green Biologics Limited , Eastman Chemical Company , Celanese Corporation , INEOS , Jiangsu Sopo (Group) CLtd. , Shanghai Wujing Chemical CLtd. , Yip’s Chemical Holdings Limited , Jinyimeng Group CLtd. , Wacker Chemie AG

By Product Type

Methyl acetate, Ethyl acetate, N-propyl acetate, Isopropyl acetate, Isobutyl acetate, N-Butyl acetate, Eugenyl acetate, Isoamyl acetate, Others

By Application

Paints & coatings, Printing inks, Cosmetics & personal care, Pharmaceuticals, Flavors & fragrances, Others (adhesives & sealants, chemical intermediates, agrochemicals, industrial cleaners, etc.),

The report analyses the Carboxylic Acids Based Esters Market By Type and By Country for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Region Segmentation of Carboxylic Acids Based Esters Market

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Carboxylic Acids Based Esters market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the Carboxylic Acids Based Esters market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.

