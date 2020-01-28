Carbon Offset/ Carbon Credit Trading Service Global Industry 2020 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2025

This report focuses on the global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service development in United States, Europe and China.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2337394

Carbon offsets are measured in metric tons of carbon dioxide-equivalent (CO2e) and may represent six primary categories of greenhouse gases: carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O), perfluorocarbons (PFCs), hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), and sulfur hexafluoride (SF6). One carbon offset represents the reduction of one metric ton of carbon dioxide or its equivalent in other greenhouse gases.

There are two markets for carbon offsets. In the larger, compliance market, companies, governments, or other entities buy carbon offsets in order to comply with caps on the total amount of carbon dioxide they are allowed to emit. This market exists in order to achieve compliance with obligations of the Kyoto Protocol, and of liable entities under the EU Emission Trading Scheme.

In the much smaller, voluntary market, individuals, companies, or governments purchase carbon offsets to mitigate their own greenhouse gas emissions from transportation, electricity use, and other sources. For example, an individual might purchase carbon offsets to compensate for the greenhouse gas emissions caused by personal air travel. Many companies offer carbon offsets as an up-sell during the sales process so that customers can mitigate the emissions related with their product or service purchase (such as offsetting emissions related to a vacation flight, car rental, hotel stay, consumer good, etc.).

In the report, we mainly discuss the global voluntary carbon market. Since voluntary carbon’s projects are located around the world, the report’s data is mainly based on the actual customer location. In 2017, the global voluntary carbon market is led by Europe. USA is the second-largest region-wise market.

Frankly speaking, people hope to build a low-carbon society. Many companies are carrying out these actions. However, excluding the EU market, due to various factors, developing countries and some developed countries are not willing to bear this responsibility. Companies are not willing to bear high costs unless enforced. For many regions, the compliance market is just an ideal. While total voluntary offset emissions reductions remain small compared to what’s needed to combat climate change globally, actions on the voluntary markets have a ripple effect into compliance markets. Despite the comparatively small volume, voluntary offsets have an outsized impact on compliance markets and on emissions reductions activities in general.

The volume of offsets sold represents total voluntary market activity (and by extension, market health). Yet on the primary market, volumes sold are also indicative of climate impact as well. For example, if many offsets are sold, more project developers may be interested in entering the market, thus driving up global emissions reductions. Lower volumes sold mean that sellers couldn’t find enough buyers, which may result in some project developers discontinuing their projects. Some buyers are simply looking for the lowest cost way to reduce emissions, and care little about the type of project they support.

In 2017, the global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service market size was 230 million US$ and it is expected to reach 230 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Carbon Credit Capital

Terrapass

Renewable Choice

3Degrees

NativeEnergy

GreenTrees

South Pole Group

Aera Group

Allcot Group

Carbon Clear

Forest Carbon

Bioassets

Biofílica

WayCarbon

CBEEX

Guangzhou Greenstone

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Industrial

Household

Energy Industry

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

REDD Carbon Offset

Renewable Energy

Landfill Methane Projects

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-carbon-offset-carbon-credit-trading-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Industrial

1.4.3 Household

1.4.4 Energy Industry

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 REDD Carbon Offset

1.5.3 Renewable Energy

1.5.4 Landfill Methane Projects

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Size

2.2 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Key Players in China

7.3 China Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Size by Type

7.4 China Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Key Players in India

10.3 India Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Size by Type

10.4 India Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Carbon Credit Capital

12.1.1 Carbon Credit Capital Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Introduction

12.1.4 Carbon Credit Capital Revenue in Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Carbon Credit Capital Recent Development

12.2 Terrapass

12.2.1 Terrapass Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Introduction

12.2.4 Terrapass Revenue in Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Terrapass Recent Development

12.3 Renewable Choice

12.3.1 Renewable Choice Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Introduction

12.3.4 Renewable Choice Revenue in Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Renewable Choice Recent Development

12.4 3Degrees

12.4.1 3Degrees Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Introduction

12.4.4 3Degrees Revenue in Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 3Degrees Recent Development

12.5 NativeEnergy

12.5.1 NativeEnergy Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Introduction

12.5.4 NativeEnergy Revenue in Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 NativeEnergy Recent Development

12.6 GreenTrees

12.6.1 GreenTrees Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Introduction

12.6.4 GreenTrees Revenue in Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 GreenTrees Recent Development

12.7 South Pole Group

12.7.1 South Pole Group Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Introduction

12.7.4 South Pole Group Revenue in Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 South Pole Group Recent Development

12.8 Aera Group

12.8.1 Aera Group Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Introduction

12.8.4 Aera Group Revenue in Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Aera Group Recent Development

12.9 Allcot Group

12.9.1 Allcot Group Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Introduction

12.9.4 Allcot Group Revenue in Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Allcot Group Recent Development

12.10 Carbon Clear

12.10.1 Carbon Clear Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Introduction

12.10.4 Carbon Clear Revenue in Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Carbon Clear Recent Development

12.11 Forest Carbon

12.12 Bioassets

12.13 Biofílica

12.14 WayCarbon

12.15 CBEEX

12.16 Guangzhou Greenstone

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2337394

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155