Carbon Fiber Tape Market– Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2026)

Carbon Fiber Tape Market is expected to reach USD 4.13 Billion by 2026 from USD 1.32 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 12.1%.



Trend in automotive industry to reduce the weight of vehicle is boosting the growth of carbon fiber tape. Utilization in aircraft components owing to its superior properties such as high stiffness, abrasion, and strength. Product derived from carbon fiber tape weighs about one-seventh of the steel for a given strength.In addition carbon fiber exhibits superior characteristics including high tensile strength, high modulus to density ratio, and low linear thermal expansion. These are the factor driving the carbon fiber market.

carbon fiber tap marketBased on form, prepreg tape segment is dominating the carbon fiber tape market. Prepreg tape is widely used in sporting goods and aerospace industries due to its high toughness, high stiffness, exceptional strength-to-weight ratio and corrosion fatigue resistance.

Carbon fiber tape market based on resin type is segmented into epoxy, bismaleimide, polyamide, thermoplastic and others. Epoxy resin is expected to lead the market owing to high heat resistance, excellent electrical and mechanical properties. Epoxy offers improved adhesion, physical properties and high thickness.

Aerospace industry of the carbon fiber tape market is leading the carbon fiber tape market during the forecast period attributed to trend of lightweight, strong and stiff materials in the aerospace industry.

Geographically, the carbon fiber tape market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America is expected to be one of the largest markets for carbon fiber tape. Increasing utilization of high strength lightweight materials from the aerospace industry and presence of major players in North America is augmenting the market.

Scope of the Report:

Carbon Fiber Tape Market, by Form:

• Prepreg Tape

• Dry Tape

Carbon Fiber Tape Market, by Resin Type:

• Epoxy

• Bismaleimide

• Polyamide

• Thermoplastic

• Others

Carbon Fiber Tape Market, by Manufacturing Process:

• Hot Melt

• Solvent Dip

Carbon Fiber Tape Market, by End-use Industry:

• Aerospace

• Marine

• Sporting Goods

• Pipe & Tank

• Construction & Infrastructure

• Others

Carbon Fiber Tape Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player Operating in the Carbon Fiber Tape Market

• Zoltek Corporation (US)

• Teijin Limited (Japan)

• Hexcel Corporation (US)

• Royal TenCate (Netherlands)

• Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fibers and Composites (Japan)

• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabia)

• Evonik Industries (Germany)

• SGL Group (Germany)

• Royal DSM (Netherlands)

• Solvay (Belgium)

