Carbon Black for Textile Fibers Market Forecast Report by Market Insights, Volume, Opportunities, Type, Product Analysis, and Application

Carbon black is a finely divided black colored powder produced by thermal decomposition or incomplete combustion of hydrocarbons such as natural gas, coal gas and petroleum oil. It is produced as black-colored colloidal particles through processes such as furnace black process, channel process and acetylene process. Carbon black is primarily used as a dyeing agent in the textile industry.

List of key players profiled in the report:

Continental Carbon, Imerys Graphite & Carbon, Anyang HengXu Specialty Carbon Black CLtd, Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy Co, Birla Carbon, Phillips Carbon Black Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Tokai Carbon CLtd., Orion Engineered Carbons

By Product

Polyester, Nylon, Acrylic, Others (Including olefin, etc.) ,

By Application

Home Textiles, Apparels, Others (Including automotive, agriculture, protective clothing, etc.)

The report analyses the Carbon Black for Textile Fibers Market By Type and By Country for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Region Segmentation of Carbon Black for Textile Fibers Market

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Carbon Black for Textile Fibers market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the Carbon Black for Textile Fibers market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.

