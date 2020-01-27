Carafe Bottles Market Research Report by Key Players Analysis 2019 – 2027

TMR’s latest report on global Carafe Bottles market

The recent market intelligence study by TMR elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Carafe Bottles market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at TMR find that the global Carafe Bottles market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Carafe Bottles among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Market distribution:

market segments, host of packaging solutions such as carafes or carafe bottles are designed for consumer as well as business to business market segments. Carafe bottles are available in the global market in variety of material options including glass, aluminium, plastic and steel.

Global Carafe Bottles Market: Segmentation

The global carafe bottles market is segmented on the basis of material type, capacity type and by sales channel

As per material type, the global carafe bottles market is segmented as follows:

Glass

Aluminium

Steel

High density polyethylene (HDPE)

Other Materials

As per capacity type, the global carafe bottles market is segmented as follows:

Up to 100 ml

100 to 500 ml

500 to 750 ml

750 ml to 1L

1L and Above

As per sales channel, the global carafe bottles market is segmented as follows:

Institutional Hotels and Restaurants Foodservice Outlets Educational Institutions Other Institutions Corporate Offices

Consumer Retail

Global Carafe Bottles Market: Market Dynamics

The global carafe bottles market represents continuous design innovations to encompass flexible functional performances and attractive product solutions. Carafe bottles due to their extensive exclusive designs and functional performances are gaining increasing popularity in the consumer markets. Consumer retail sales channel has emerged as key sales channel for manufacturers of carafe bottles. Carafe bottles are increasingly being manufactured from glass material though plastic materials such as high density polyethylene (HDPE) are also gaining gradual market preference.

The global carafe bottles market is characterized by presence of small packaging as well as consumer products manufacturers. Packaging manufacturers or converters operating in the global carafe bottles market are targeting institutional markets through B2B market strategies. The institutional market for carafe bottles represent high growth opportunity with considerable market for long term supply of carafe bottles. The consumer retail market segment for carafe bottles represents a fragmented supply side market wherein small sized manufacturers and distributors primarily operate through online channels.

Segmentation of carafe bottles as per material type reflects the segmentation market by materials such as glass, aluminium, steel, and plastic. High density polyethylene (HDPE) plastic type is the most common plastic used for manufacturing carafe bottles. Aluminium and steel carafe bottles have considerable market share in the global carafe bottles market due to widespread adoption in the consumer market.

Carafe bottles made of steel and high density polyethylene (HDPE) are popular among institutional or B2B markets while carafe bottles made of glass are increasingly being preferred in the consumer market for household purposes. Strong demand in the consumer markets for carafe bottles has encouraged many independent product designers to manufacture designed carafe bottles. Designer carafe bottles made by small volume manufacturers or independent product designers are finding market opportunities through online platforms. High adoption of online shopping platforms among consumers worldwide and particularly in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific region is facilitating revenue generating opportunities for small sized manufacturers of carafe bottles.

Global Carafe Bottles Market: Regional Outlook

The global carafe bottles market is segmented into 7 key regions including North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan.

Global Magnifier labels Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the players operating in the global carafe bottles market include Vetroelite SpA, Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd., Graham Packaging and Avantis Packaging Inc. The global market for carafe bottles represents the presence of small sized locally operating manufactures which fragments the global market to a considerable extent.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

After reading the Carafe Bottles market report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends that impact the overall growth of the Carafe Bottles market.

Grasp the market outlook in terms of value and volume.

Study the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each stakeholder operating in the Carafe Bottles market.

Learn about the manufacturing techniques of Carafe Bottles in brief.

Figure out the positive and negative factors impacting the product sales.

What kind of questions the Carafe Bottles market report answers?

Why is region witnessing the slowest demand growth for Carafe Bottles ? What kind of agreements are the players entering into in the global Carafe Bottles market? Which sub-segment will lead the global Carafe Bottles market by 2029 by product? Which Carafe Bottles market players hold significant shares in terms of value and volume? What alternatives are consumers looking for in the global Carafe Bottles market?

