Car Rental and Leasing Market Scope by Application, Trends to Expand Significantly Upto 2020-2026

A car rental agency is a company that rents automobiles for short periods of time, generally ranging from a few hours to a few weeks.

Improving economic conditions, stability, growth of tourism and investment in travel infrastructure are expected to be the dominant factors of the growth in Middle East car rental industry.

Most car rental providers offer a range of vehicle sizes to suit a variety of budgets and space requirements. A few providers additionally surprise the consumer offering specialized vehicles to suit its locations such as prestige models, SUVs, convertibles, passenger vans, and hybrid/electric vehicles. The technological innovation in four-wheel vehicles providing online reservation using mobile application allows the user to rent a luxury car offering discounts/offers, however, it results to save time and money. The impact of information technology on the car rental industry has significantly driven major transformation of the car rental services. The implementation of technology in car rental services makes the process quick, reliable, and user-friendly.

In 2018, the global Car Rental and Leasing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Car Rental and Leasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Car Rental and Leasing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Localiza-Rent a Car

Eco Rent a Car

The Hertz

Europcar

Al Futtaim

GlobalCARS

Sixt

Avis Budget

Carzonrent

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Offline Access

Mobile Application

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Intercity

Intracity

On-Airport

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

