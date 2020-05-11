Car Rental and Leasing Market Scope by Application, Trends to Expand Significantly Upto 2020-2026
A car rental agency is a company that rents automobiles for short periods of time, generally ranging from a few hours to a few weeks.
Improving economic conditions, stability, growth of tourism and investment in travel infrastructure are expected to be the dominant factors of the growth in Middle East car rental industry.
Most car rental providers offer a range of vehicle sizes to suit a variety of budgets and space requirements. A few providers additionally surprise the consumer offering specialized vehicles to suit its locations such as prestige models, SUVs, convertibles, passenger vans, and hybrid/electric vehicles. The technological innovation in four-wheel vehicles providing online reservation using mobile application allows the user to rent a luxury car offering discounts/offers, however, it results to save time and money. The impact of information technology on the car rental industry has significantly driven major transformation of the car rental services. The implementation of technology in car rental services makes the process quick, reliable, and user-friendly.
In 2018, the global Car Rental and Leasing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Car Rental and Leasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Car Rental and Leasing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Localiza-Rent a Car
Eco Rent a Car
The Hertz
Europcar
Al Futtaim
GlobalCARS
Sixt
Avis Budget
Carzonrent
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Offline Access
Mobile Application
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Intercity
Intracity
On-Airport
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central and South America
Major Point from Table of Content:
Chapter One: Report Overview
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
Chapter Five: United States
Chapter Six: Europe
Chapter Seven: China
Chapter Eight: Japan
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: India
Chapter Eleven: Central and South America
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Localiza-Rent a Car
12.2 Eco Rent a Car
12.3 The Hertz
12.4 Europcar
12.5 Al Futtaim
12.6 GlobalCARS
12.7 Sixt
12.8 Avis Budget
12.9 Carzonrent
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
15.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
