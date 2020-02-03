Capsule Hotel Market 2020| Organization Profiles with Product Details and Competitors-The Prime Pod Ginza Tokyo, Shinjuku Kuyakusho-mae Capsule Hotel, ENAKA Asakusa Central Hostel, Nihonbashi Muormachi Bay Hotel

The “Capsule Hotel Market” report offers detailed coverage of Capsule Hotel industry and presents main Market Drivers, Trends, Opportunities and Challenges . The market research gives historical (data status 2014-2019) and forecast (5 Forces forecast 2020-2025) including Capsule Hotel Market Size (Value, Production and Consumption), Demand, End-Use Details, Price Trends, Company Shares, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost, Gross, CAGR, and Market Influencing Factors of the leading Capsule Hotel producers like ( The Prime Pod Ginza Tokyo, Shinjuku Kuyakusho-mae Capsule Hotel, ENAKA Asakusa Central Hostel, Nihonbashi Muormachi Bay Hotel, Tokyo Ginza Bay Hotel, Oak Hostel Fuji, Nadeshiko Hotel Shibuya, Capsule Value Kanda, Nine Hours Shinjuku-North, Tokyo Ariake Bay Hotel, Capsule Inn Kamata, Vintage Inn, Wink Hotel ) to provide exhaustive coverage of the Capsule Hotel market. The report segments the market and forecasts its Size, by Volume and Value, on the Basis of Application, by Products, and by Geography. Also cover different industries clients’ information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

Scope of Capsule Hotel Market: A capsule hotel, also known as a pod hotel, is a type of hotel developed in Japan that features a large number of extremely small “rooms” (capsules) intended to provide cheap, basic overnight accommodation for guests who do not require or who cannot afford the services offered by more conventional hotels.

Japan is the largest market with a market share of 81.13% in 2012 and 77.95% in 2016 with a decrease of 3.18%. Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing Southeast Asia regions.

Nowadays, The capsule hotel is mainly concentrated in Japan. There are many new entrants in the world in the past five years: ENAKA Asakusa Central Hostel, Nihonbashi Muormachi Bay Hotel, Tokyo Ginza Bay Hotel, Oak Hostel Fuji, Nadeshiko Hotel Shibuya, Capsule Value Kanda, Nine Hours Shinjuku-North, Tokyo Ariake Bay Hotel, Capsule Inn Kamata.

The Capsule Hotels market has been increased in accordance with the development of whole economy, tourism and consumer awareness. However, with the macroeconomic is slowing down, the increase rate of Capsule Hotels is also slowing. But the emerging market is still the potential market of the industry, so some of the companies are laying-out their business in the emerging market. What more, there are some problem to be solved ahead, such as the homogenization of the fierce competition, the low price competition, the talents shortage in the process of the company’ expansion, the channel building through the internet and so on.

☯ Single

☯ Double

☯ Office workers

☯ Tourists

☯ Others

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

