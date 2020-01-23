Canola Meal Market: Key Factors Impacting Growth 2017 – 2025

Global Canola Meal Market Report – Market Size, Share, Price, Trends and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Canola Meal industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. The compilation also covers information about clients from different industries, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this Canola Meal market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment, and geography segment.

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India Companies

Some of the key players operating in the global Canola Meal market are Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, Incorporated, Bunge Limited, CHS Inc., Wilmar International Limited, DowDuPont Inc., Pacific Coast Canola, Union Point Custom Feeds, and others.

The Canola Council of Canada has entered into a strategic partnership with Chinese aquaculture and swine nutritionist experts to research and develop canola meal products for livestock and fish rations. Canada accounts for around more than half of the global trade of canola meal, canola seed, and oil owing to which Canadian producers continue to increase canola area and production.

Growing demand for vegetable oils in developing countries such as India and China and expanding animal feed industry are some of the leading factors driving the growth of the global canola meal market. Increasing use of canola meal in the healthy diet of finishing pigs owing to the presence of low levels of glucosinolates in the canola meat product and rise in demand for protein meal for animals that do not have high energy and lysine requirements is expected to grow the canola meal market during the forecast period.

The canola seed is processed and form canola meal which is used in animal feeds in various countries globally. Canada, Australia, China, the European Union, and India are the major producers of canola meal worldwide. According to the Canola Council of Canada, In Canada, canola seed production was approximately 17 million metric tonnes in 2014 which is steadily increasing per year. Around 80% of Canadas canola meal exported to fish farms in China. Moreover, the rise in demand for healthiest culinary oils and nutritional products, expanding hog industry coupled with expanding oil crop production globally are the factors due to which canola meal market revenue is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate, over the forecast period.

FMI will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the type, application, and distribution channel of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

