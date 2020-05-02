Cannabis Testing Market Global Analysis and Research 2019 to 2025

Cannabis testing defines various drug test methods for the usage of cannabis in medical prescription, sports medicine, and law. The rapidly increasing applications of cannabis (marijuana) in mainstream medicine such as pain management is poised to increase demand for cannabis testing measures.

The Global Cannabis Testing Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2020-2025. The Cannabis Testing Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It offers the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Cannabis Testing Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Major Players in Cannabis Testing market are:

Agilent Technologies, Shimadzu Corporation, PerkinElmer, Millipore Sigma, AB SCIEX LLC, Waters Corporation, Restek Corporation, Accelerated Technology Laboratories, LabLynx, and Other.

Most important types of Cannabis Testing covered in this report are:

Terpene Profiling Testing

Heavy Metal Testing

Microbial Analysis Testing

Genetic Testing

Residual Solvent Screening Testing

Potency Testing

Pesticide Screening Testing

Others

Most widely used downstream fields of Cannabis Testing market covered in this report are:

Laboratories

Research Institutions

Other

Increased use of marijuana for medical purposes is one of the major factors driving the global testing market cannabis. Marijuana use for medicinal purposes is referred to as medical marijuana or medical marijuana. In this case, whole, unprocessed marijuana plants or extracts that are used to treat a variety of symptoms and conditions. Medical marijuana contains many compounds that are collectively known as cannabinoids. Two main compound is tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD). Although there are several other types of cannabinoids in cannabis strains, THC and CBD is the most abundant compound. These compounds are especially addressing pain symptoms in some diseases.

The main drawback of this market is the lack of uniform industry standards worldwide. standard regulations of the various countries is required for the testing of marijuana have a huge difference as the standards set by government organizations of a particular country. Each state also has its own standards for dosage. Also, exposure to heavy metals such as lead is a big concern. It is the primary root of the problem. stringent regulations will prove to be unfair if they sell prescription drugs and alcohol products. Therefore, many pharmaceutical dealers have decided to comply with these laws that will contain extracts which practically will adhere to any standard testing marijuana.

America accounts for the maximum share of the cannabis market testing during 2017. Our analysts estimate that the market will witness stable growth in this region over the next five years as well and this will attribute to the approval grow cannabis for recreational and medical purposes. In addition, the demand for luxury products from the test cannabis hemp product manufacturers will also drive market growth in the region.

Major Regions that plays a vital role in Cannabis Testing market are:

-North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

-South America (Brazil etc.)

-Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

