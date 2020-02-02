Cannabis Testing Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Shimadzu Corporation, Millipore Sigma, Restek Corporation, SC Laboratories, Agilent Technologies

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Cannabis Testing Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Cannabis Testing market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Cannabis Testing market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Cannabis Testing players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Cannabis Testing industry situations. According to the research, the Cannabis Testing market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Cannabis Testing market.

Global Cannabis Testing Market was valued at USD 1035.55 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2636.42 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Cannabis Testing Market include:

Shimadzu Corporation

Millipore Sigma

Restek Corporation

SC Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

Waters Corporation

PerkinElmer

AB SCIEX