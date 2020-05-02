Cannabis Packaging Market Global Insights, Trends and Demand 2025

Marijuana industry in North America is like other legal consumer goods industries, such as food, tobacco or alcohol. Some marijuana-infused product already looks very similar to the existing consumer products. In addition to ‘interest’ which is a smokable leaves that most people usually associate with marijuana, there are plenty of marijuana-infused products ranging from edibles such as snacks and meals, to concentrate such as pills and oils, and beverages.

The Global Cannabis Packaging Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2020-2025. The Cannabis Packaging Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It offers the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Cannabis Packaging Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

One of the major drivers for this market is the sale of marijuana growing market. North American marijuana market posted revenue of $ 6700000000 in 2016, marking a 30% increase from 2015 figures. marijuana sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.40% during the forecast period when the North American market is expected to reach $ 8.9 billion in 2021. In the case of the explosion of marijuana, legalization brings new users to the market. In Colorado, Washington, and Oregon, recreational use is legal before 2016, with consumer spending marijuana around 62% during 2015-2016. Seven US states legalized marijuana in some form on election day. Sudden popularity swallow alternative techniques, such as topical sprays and weed-laced edibles trigger the growth of marijuana growing market in North America, so then pushing marijuana packaging market in North America.

This market research estimates that, in terms of geographic region, Canada will become a major revenue contributor for marijuana packaging market in North America during the forecast period. Legalizing marijuana and relaxed regulatory norms for mass manufacturing of marijuana will encourage the growth of this market in Canada.

