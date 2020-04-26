Cannabis Extraction Market Production and Demand Analysis 2020 to 2026

The Cannabis Extraction Market is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report. Some of the Leading key Company’s Covered for this Research are Westleaf Inc, MediPharm Labs Corp, Valens GroWorks Corp, Indiva Limited, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, Peridot Labs, Halo, BAS Research, Inc, Einstein Labs, C21 Investments Inc

The global Cannabis Extraction market size was estimated at USD 5.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 22.1% over the forecast period.

A cannabis extract is any oil-like substance that concentrates the chemical compounds like THC or CBD from the cannabis plant. A variety of methods exist for separating cannabinoids from plant material and concentrating them into a cannabis extract. Water, butane, alcohol, ethanol, and CO2 are all used as solvents to complete the extraction process and deliver a highly potent end product (hash, shatter, wax, budder, oil etc.) that are used for dabbing or vaporizing. Some of these products are not yet legal but are expected to join the marketplace sometime after legalization.

The Cannabis Extraction market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

Types:

Solvent & Solventless Extraction

Dry-sieve Extraction (Solvent-less)

Water Extraction (Solvent-less)

Rosin Press Extraction (Solvent-less)

Isopropyl Oil or Quick-Wash ISO Extraction (Solvent)

Butane Honey Oil Extraction (BHO)

Supercritical Co2 Oil Extraction (Solvent)

Ethanol Extraction (Solvent)

Applications:

Food

Medicine

Cosmetics

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Cannabis Extraction Market these regions, from 2020 to 2026 (forecast), covering

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast)

Influence of the Cannabis Extraction market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Cannabis Extraction market.

– Cannabis Extraction market recent innovations and major events.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Cannabis Extraction market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Cannabis Extraction market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Cannabis Extraction market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Cannabis Extraction market.

Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:

–Cyclical dynamics-We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and disruptions.

–Identifying key cannibalizes– Strong substitute for a product or service is the most prominent threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance.

-Spotting emerging trends– Our Ecosystem offering helps a client to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have an early mover advantage.

-Interrelated opportunities– This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in the real world.

