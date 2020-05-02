Cannabis Extraction Market 2019 Precise Outlook-Westleaf Inc, MediPharm Labs Corp, Valens GroWorks Corp, Indiva Limited

The report titled “Cannabis Extraction Market” has recently added by Market Insights Reports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as product standards, government and regulatory policies, pricing, import export data and global and regional analysis. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

PROFILING TOP COMPANIES OF GLOBAL CANNABIS EXTRACTION MARKET

Westleaf Inc, MediPharm Labs Corp, Valens GroWorks Corp, Indiva Limited, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, Peridot Labs, Halo, BAS Research, Inc, Einstein Labs, C21 Investments Inc, and Other

A cannabis extract is any oil-like substance that concentrates the chemical compounds like THC or CBD from the cannabis plant. A variety of methods exist for separating cannabinoids from plant material and concentrating them into a cannabis extract. Water, butane, alcohol, ethanol, and CO2 are all used as solvents to complete the extraction process and deliver a highly potent end product (hash, shatter, wax, budder, oil etc.) that are used for dabbing or vaporizing. Some of these products are not yet legal but are expected to join the marketplace sometime after legalization.

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Solvent & Solventless Extraction

Dry-sieve Extraction (Solvent-less)

Water Extraction (Solvent-less)

Rosin Press Extraction (Solvent-less)

Isopropyl Oil or Quick-Wash ISO Extraction (Solvent)

Butane Honey Oil Extraction (BHO)

Supercritical Co2 Oil Extraction (Solvent)

Ethanol Extraction (Solvent)

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Food

Medicine

Cosmetics

Others

SEGMENT BY REGIONS

-North America

-Europe

-China

-Japan

-Southeast Asia

-India and ROW

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Global Cannabis Extraction Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Market Competition by Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Market Analysis by Application

Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Cannabis Extraction Market Forecast (2019-2025)

