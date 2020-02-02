Cannabis Extract Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Canopy Growth Corporation, The Cronos Group, Aurora Cannabis, Tilray, GW Pharmaceuticals plc

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Cannabis Extract Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Cannabis Extract market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Cannabis Extract market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Cannabis Extract players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Cannabis Extract industry situations. According to the research, the Cannabis Extract market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Cannabis Extract market.

Cannabis Extract Market was valued at USD 5.03 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 23.64 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.22% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Cannabis Extract Market include:

Canopy Growth Corporation

The Cronos Group

Aurora Cannabis

Tilray

GW Pharmaceuticals plc

Organigram Holdings

Aphria

Tikun Olam