Cannabis Drink Industry 2019 Segmented by Sectors with Market Trends, Growth Rate, Demand, Top Companies, Projection and Prediction to 2025

While significant, the long-term size of the Cannabis Drink Market is dwarfed, such as industry beverages, foods, health and wellness products, as well as CBD oils and powders, are added to the broader cannabis industry estimates.
Synopsis of Cannabis Drink Market 2019 Industry:-
A cannabis drink, also known as a liquid edible or drinkable, is a drink that contains cannabinoids, especially THC. Cannabis drinks are already big industry, and they’re growing fast.
Legalization of cannabis in many countries, growing awareness about health benefits of consuming cannabis among consumers, rising usages in healthcare industry for treatment are some of main driving factors for market growth. Increasing RandD factors from leading players with supporting government policies are expected to provide market growth opportunity in forecast period.
The global Cannabis Drink Market is exhaustively researched and analyzed in the report to help market players to improve their business tactics and ensure long-term success. Also, this research study estimates this space to accrue considerable income during the projected period, with the help of a plethora of driving forces that will boost the industry trends during the forecast duration.
The key players profiled in the market include:-
- New Age Beverages Corporation
- Coalition Brewing,
- Beverages Trade Network
- Lagunitas
- General Cannabis Corporation
- The Supreme Cannabis Company
- Koios Beverage Corporation
- The Alkaline Water Company
- SK Rodnik
- Dutch Windmill Spirits
- …
Likely, the report also focuses on global major manufacturers of market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.
Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:
- North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico
- Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy
- Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea
- South America- Brazil, Argentina
- Middle East and Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa
Based on product type, the market is split into:
- Alcoholic
- Non-Alcoholic
Based on end user, the market is divided into:
- Residential
- HoReCa
Target Audience:-
- Cannabis Drink Equipment and Technology Providers
- Traders, Importers, and Exporters
- Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors
- Research and Consulting Firms
- Government and Research Organizations
- Associations and Industry Bodies
Key Benefits of the Report:
- Global, regional, country, utility and end-user market size and their forecast from 2015-2026
- Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market
- Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, and supply chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies
- Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points
- Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market
- Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies
- Detailed insights on emerging regions, utility and end-user with qualitative and quantitative information and facts
TABLE OF CONTENTS:-
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Research Methodology
- Global Cannabis Drink Market Overview
- Global Cannabis Drink Market by End Use Industry
- Global Cannabis Drink Market by Region
- North America Cannabis Drink Market
- Europe Cannabis Drink Market
- Asia Pacific Cannabis Drink Market
- South America Cannabis Drink Market
- Middle East and Africa Cannabis Drink Market
- Competitive Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Cannabis Drink Manufacturing Cost Analysis
- Key Insights
