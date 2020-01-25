Cannabis Cultivation Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share During 2018 – 2028

In 2019, the market size of Cannabis Cultivation Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cannabis Cultivation .

This report studies the global market size of Cannabis Cultivation , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Cannabis Cultivation Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Cannabis Cultivation history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

Prominent players in the global Cannabis Cultivation Market are:

Sativa, Inc.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc.

Maricann, Inc.

Aurora Cannabis

Aphria, Inc.

Canopy Growth Corporation

Global Cannabis Cultivation Market: Key trends and driver

The growth in global cannabis cultivation market is fuelled by a number of trends and drivers. Some of the key ones are elaborated below.

Use of pot by people in diseases like cancer and major injuries is leading to growth in demand in the global cannabis cultivation market. The Food and Drug administration has approved it for treatment of two rare and severe forms of epilepsy – Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. To add on, in a recent study – The Health Effects of Cannabis and Cannabinoids – by National Academics of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, researchers have found a positive correlation of cannabis with many conditions such as dementia. In another research – “In vivo Evidence for Therapeutic Properties of Cannabidiol for Alzheimer’s Disease,” by Georgia Watt and Tim Karl – a relation between the product and treatment of Alzheimer’s is established.

As pot tourism is catching on with people, so is demand for high quality cannabis, leading to an upward growth in the Global Cannabis Cultivation Market. States such as Colorado and Washington are seeing rise in the trend by as much as 51% since 2014. In 2016 alone, Colorado registered four million visitors (approximately). Canada is also witnessing a steady increase in pot tourism.

Global Cannabis Cultivation Market: Regional Analysis

North America is set to demonstrate remarkable growth in the Global Cannabis Cultivation market owing to the presence of two of the largest legalized markets (Canada and United States of America). Another factor contributing here is presence of major businesses such as Canopy Growth Corporation. The Ontario-based business tripled cultivation in 2018 and is set to increase it to 5 mn sq. ft. by beginning of 2020.

Global Cannabis Cultivation Market is segmented based on:

Product Outlook

Buds

Oils

Tinctures

