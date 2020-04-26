Canes & Crutches Market by Growing Technology Trends 2027 | Key Players Carex Health Brands, DRIVE MEDICAL, mikirad, Ottobock, Cardinal Health,

According to a new market research study titled ‘Canes & Crutches Market – North America and Europe Analysis and Forecasts By Medical Mobility Aids, the North America and Europe canes & crutches market is expected to reach US$ 5,815.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 2,740.7 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.9% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the North America and Europe canes & crutches market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

North America and Europe canes & crutches market, based on the medical mobility aids was segmented as, canes and crutches. In 2017, the crutches segment held the largest share of the market, by medical mobility aids. The segment is also expected to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, as it reduces the pressure exerted on the legs, by transferring the body weight to upper portion of the body. This helps in better mobility of an individual.

Get sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPMD00002680/

The market for canes & crutches is expected to grow significantly due to increasing number of orthopedic surgeries. The rise in the orthopedic surgeries is majorly driven by the surgeries done for the replacements of knee and hip. The surgeries are also been done for the amputations of the limbs due to the damages and injuries caused in the accidents or due to the various diseases. The number of the surgeries for the amputation is observed for the patients suffering from diabetes and have developed condition of gangrene. For instance, according to the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, in United States approximately 600,000 knee replacement surgeries are performed per year.

Some of the prominent players operating in North America and Europe canes & crutches market Carex Health Brands (Compass Health Brands), DRIVE MEDICAL, mikirad, Ottobock, Cardinal Health, Inc., Mobility+Designed, LLC, GF Health Products, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., BESCO Medical Co., Ltd., and Ossenberg GmbH.

The rise in the orthopedic surgeries is majorly driven by the surgeries done for the replacements of knee and hip. The surgeries are also been done for the amputations of the limbs due to the damages and injuries caused in the accidents or due to the various diseases. The number of the surgeries for the amputation is observed for the patients suffering from diabetes and have developed condition of gangrene. For instance, according to the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, in United States approximately 600,000 knee replacement surgeries are performed per year.

The medical mobility aids segment of the canes & crutches market is segmented into canes and crutches market. The crutches is the largest segment among the medical mobility aids segment in the canes & crutches market in 2017 and is also anticipated to hold the largest market in the year 2025. The crutches segment is the fastest growing segment and is accounted to grow at the CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast years.

The treatment of the orthopedic conditions and musculoskeletal diseases have become simpler due to the help of the advancement in the technologies. As compared to consuming heavy dose medicines and hectic therapies, the use of canes & crutches have helped the patients to regain their mobility. The advantages of canes & crutches has helped various patients to move along with the other normal people. Also the healthcare expenditure have created lots of opportunities for the developing nations to provides better and more services and facilities to their people.

Shiro Studio, situated in London manufactured the world’s first fully 3D-printed walking stick in August, 2017. The company is an architecture practice, which has manufactured the ENEA walking stick to develop an innovative product for those who have difficulty moving around without support.

Purchase This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPMD00002680/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Semiconductors, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]