Canada Retail Banking Market Report-Revenue and Market Growth, Overview, Forecast Till 2023

Bank margins in Canada are on a downward trend, but are still well above comparable markets. Cost-to-income ratios have remained flat since 2010. Growth in credit card balances and mortgages will remain strong, although growth in personal loan balances will slow significantly between 2018 and 2022.

The report identifies macroeconomic and competitive dynamics that have affected the Canadian retail banking market over the last year, and provides insight into –

– The outlook for deposits, credit cards, personal loans, and mortgages.

– Net changes in market share across all four product areas.

– Overall financial performance including profitability, efficiency, and income sources.

Scope of the Report:

– Capital One and National Bank registered the best financial performance.

– Compound annual growth rates for mortgage balances and credit card balances are expected to remain above 5% for 2018-22.

– Desjardins was the only provider to hold or gain market share in all four product areas between 2016 and 2017.

Table of Contents in this Report:

Macroeconomic Overview

Retail Deposits

Credit Cards

Personal Loans

Mortgages

Financial Ratios Market Average

Competitor Financial Performance

Appendix

