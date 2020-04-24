Canabbis testing Market 2019 By Trend Analysis, Gross Margin Analysis, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Global Canabbis testing Market valued approximately USD 822.0 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.5% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key factors which gives growth to the Canabbis testing market are legalization of medical cannabis, coupled with the growing number of cannabis testing laboratories (specifically in the U.S.); growing adoption of LIMS in cannabis testing laboratories; and increasing awareness through conferences, symposia, and workshops. On the other hand, the high cost of analytical instruments, presence of alternative technologies, and dearth of skilled professionals are some of the major factors that are expected to restrain the growth of this market in the coming years.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product & software:

LC

GC

Spectroscopy

MS

Atomic

Column

Standards

Accessories

LIMS

By Service:

Potency

Pesticides

Heavy metals

Genetic testing

By End user:

Lab

Pharmaceuticals

Research

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market agilent technologies Inc., shimadzu corporation, Millipore sigma, restek corporation, perkinelmer Inc., AB sciex LLC., waters corporation, accelerated technologies laboratories Inc., digipath Inc., SC laboratories Inc. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Canabbis testing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

