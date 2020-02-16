Camping And Caravanning Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2022

The Business Research Company’s Camping And Caravanning Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global camping and caravanning market expected to reach a value of nearly $50.62 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. The growth in the Camping And Caravanning market is due to increasing Millennial Campers, Rising Participation In Outdoor Activities and government initiatives.

The camping and caravanning market consists of sales of camping and caravanning services and related goods in sites to accommodate campers and their equipment, including tents, tent trailers, travel trailers, and RVs (recreational vehicles) by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that operate sites to accommodate campers and their equipment, including tents, tent trailers, travel trailers, and RVs (recreational vehicles). These establishments may provide access to facilities, such as washrooms, laundry rooms, recreation halls, playgrounds, stores, and snack bars.

Glamping, is gaining popularity because of the luxurious and comfortable camping experience it offers. It is a blend of glamour and camping and it offers luxurious canvas tents, guides, chefs, butlers and porters in locations such as forests, wildlife sanctuaries and other places of scenic beauty. These temporary structures provide luxury beds, quality rugs, furnishing, modern bathrooms and other amenities.

The camping and caravanning market is segmented into

RV (Recreational Vehicle) Parks And Campgrounds Recreational And Vacation Camps

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the camping and caravanning market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the camping and caravanning market are Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, Wyndham Corporation, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts.

