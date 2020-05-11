Calcium Propionate Market Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2024)

Calcium Propionate Market was valued at USD 265.41million in 2017, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2024.Calcium propionate MarketCalcium propionate Market1Calcium propionate acts as an antimicrobial agent to kill microorganisms such as bacteria, algae, viruses, and fungi and is considered an ideal preservative for the bakery.



The Calcium propionate Market is a promising segment of the conservative market.

Changing lifestyles and food consumption, combined with growth in the labor force, have increased the demand for processed and ready-to-use food products and should propel Calcium propionate Market growth over the forecast period. Innovations in R & D in food processing and intensive product use in emerging markets are expected to positively stimulate the Calcium propionate Market.

Calcium propionate Market is segmented by form, Application, and region. On the basis of the application, the world market for calcium propionate is segmented into the bakery, animal feed, dairy products, meat and processed meat and other food products. Other preservatives such as sodium propionate may be an alternative for all products except the bakery. Only calcium ions present in calcium propionate interfere with the leavening chemicals found in yeast and bacteria, which are key ingredients in bakery products.

Geographically, the Calcium propionate Market is analyzed in different regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The calcium propionate market was dominated by North America, with a global market share of more than 35% worldwide. North America was followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow rapidly, with Latin America and the Middle East also showing strong potential in the coming years.

The key players in the Calcium propionate Market include Addcon GmbH, A.M. Food Chemicals Co. Ltd., Fine Organics, Impextraco Nv, Kemira Oyj, Krishna Chemicals, Macco Organiques Inc., Niacet Corporation, Perstorp Holding Ab.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2016

• Estimated year – 2017

• Forecast period – 2017 to 2024

Target Audience:

• Global Calcium Propionate companies

• Manufacturing Companies

• Traders, distributors, and suppliers

• Governmental and research organizations

• Associations and industry bodies

• Technology providers

Calcium Propionate Market Key Segment:

Calcium Propionate Market, On the basis of Form

• Dry

• Liquid

Calcium Propionate Market, On the basis of Application

• Food

• Feed

• Others (Pharmaceuticals and agriculture)

Calcium Propionate Market, By Company Profiles

• Addcon Gmbh

• A.M. Food Chemicals Co. Ltd.

• Fine Organics

• Impextraco Nv

• Kemira Oyj

• Krishna Chemicals

• Macco Organiques Inc.

• Niacet Corporation

• Perstorp Holding Ab.

Calcium Propionate Market, By Region

North America

• U.S

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (ROW)

• Middle-East

• Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Calcium propionate Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Calcium propionate Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Calcium propionate Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Calcium propionate Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Calcium propionate Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Calcium propionate Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Calcium propionate Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Calcium propionate by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Calcium propionate Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Calcium propionate Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Calcium propionate Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

