Calcium Butyrate Market Expanding Application Areas To Drive the Global Market Growth 2024

Calcium Butyrate Market – Snapshot

Butyrate is produced naturally in intestine and is known for health benefits it offer. Calcium butyrate is used in food supplements and animal feeds. It is an off-white colored calcium salt and is highly soluble in water. It is stable under normal pressure and temperature. It is also used as a coloring and flavoring agent.

Calcium butyrate finds its applications in end-use industries such as poultry and dairy farming, animal health, and pharmaceutical. Of these, the demand from poultry and dairy farming is rising accelerating at a higher pace. Poultry and dairy production is considered to be the next growing end-use segment, which is expected to drive this market. The use of calcium butyrate as a dietary supplement in hens, which improves the production rate of eggs, and it also acts as a growth regulator of hormones in hens.

Calcium butyrate is an active food ingredient in cattle feed as it helps in maintenance and restoration of physiological calcium balance. It also controls the undesirable growth of pathogens and micro-organisms such as salmonella and coliform bacteria. Furthermore, it regulates the growth of probiotic bacteria, which has high nutrition value. Calcium butyrate helps in development of and repairing tissues in digestive tract of animals and helps to increase secretion of digestive enzymes.

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=17828

Moreover, it can be used for prevention of inflammation in intestines and blood vessels. Owing to its non-carcinogenic properties, it helps in killing cancerous cells in gut and colon gerion. All these applications of calcium butyrate in various segments are expected to boost the global calcium butyrate market.