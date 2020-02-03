Calcium Aluminate Market: New Investment Opportunities Emerge To Augment Segments in Sector By 2023
The following manufacturers are covered:
Harsco Corporation
Gongyi Weida
Ambition refractories
BPI
Luoyang Refmat Corporation
Oreworld trade
Ruishi Renewable Resources Group
Almatis
Kerneos
imsa
Calucem
Zhengzhou Dengfeng Smelting Materials
Fengrun Metallurgy Material
RWC
Caltra Nederland
U.S. Electrofused Minerals
Shree Harikrushna Industries
Gorka Cement
Denka Company
Carborundum Universal Limited
Calderys
Cementos Molins Industrial S.A
Elfusa
Union Corportion
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Pre-melting
Sintered Type
Segment by Application
Steel Refining
Water Treatment
Calcium Aluminate Cements
The Calcium Aluminate market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:
- Historic Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
