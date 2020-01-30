Calcined Pet Coke Market: Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2018 – 2028

PMR’s latest report on Calcined Pet Coke Market

The recent market intelligence study by PMR elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Calcined Pet Coke market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at PMR find that the Calcined Pet Coke Market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2018 – 2028. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Calcined Pet Coke among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Key Players

The key players ruling the global calcined pet coke market are India Carbon Limited, AMINCO RESOURCES, Oxbow Corporation, Atha Group, IOCL, BPCL, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Essar, Reliance Industries, Graphite India Limited, Maniyar Group of Industries, Laxmi Minerals, Metso Corporation, CALMIN India, etc. in the global and regional specific markets.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Increasing opportunities in the end use industry is expected to propel the growth of the calcined pet coke market. Growth of the paints & coatings, steel, fertilizer, sector, etc. are expected to create strong opportunities for the market in the near term. Key players in the Calcined pet coke market are planning to increase production capacity in order to cater global demand and gain maximum share from the same. The key manufacturers have also interested to enter in the long-term partnership with direct end users to expand their global reach. On the basis of the value chain network, efficient supply is estimated to play a crucial role and strategic tie-ups with end-use companies and distributors can provide stabilized sales. Identification of trends in end-use sectors with respect to company-wise developments and dedicated marketing can provide customer-winning opportunities for the global calcined pet coke market.

Research Methodology: Calcined Pet Coke Market

The market forecasting will be done based on our internal proprietary model which uses different macro-economic, industry-based demand driving factors impacting the market and its forecast trends. We identify and allocate a weighted score to forecast factors that influence the demand for target products. These factors are the representative of an entire value chain, as well as the macro-economic indicators such as per capita consumption pattern in respective geographies. We then map the historical growth rate and future growth projections of these factors with estimated year data (base year) and arrive onto growth forecast for targeted types in each country.

Brief Approach to Research

PMR will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, product type and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by a demand-side analysis to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level and consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the calcined pet coke market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the calcined pet coke market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Technology Roadmap involved from inception period to present date

Detailed value chain analysis of the calcined pet coke market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the global calcined pet coke market

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major calcined pet coke market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario in the global calcined pet coke market

Analysis of the global calcined pet coke market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key calcined pet coke market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of top players in the calcined pet coke market

