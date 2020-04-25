CAGR of 33.72%, Content Recommendation Engine Market to Develop New Growth Story | IBM, Amazon Web Services, Revcontent, Taboola, Outbrain

Global Content Recommendation Engine Market research report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Content Recommendation Engine market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This report offers comprehensive analysis on global Content Recommendation Engine market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the Content Recommendation Engine market. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors IBM, Amazon Web Services, Revcontent, Taboola, Outbrain, Cxense, Dynamic Yield, Curata

Global Content Recommendation Engine Market valued approximately USD 1.58 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 33.72% over the forecasted period of 2019-2026.

The content recommendation engine is a software that analyzes available data to make suggestions for something that a website user might be interested in, such as a book, a video or a job, among other possibilities. Content Recommendation Engine has enabled the corporate world to work smarter, faster as well as doing more with significantly less. Increasing focus on enhancing customer experience, rapid digitalization, and need for analyzing large volumes of customer data are factors driving the market across the globe. It is essential to understand that Content Recommendation Engine includes several minor technologies like deep learning, machine learning, robotics, etc.

Essential Features & key highlights of the report:

Key players:

IBM, Amazon Web Services, Revcontent, Taboola, Outbrain, Cxense, Dynamic Yield, Curata

Market Segmentation:

By Component:

Solution

Service

By Filtering Approach:

Collaborative

Content-Based

Hybrid

By Vertical:

E-commerce

Media, Entertainment & Gaming

Retail

Hospitality

IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Education & training

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Others

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report provides a basic overview of the Content Recommendation Engine industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. And development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and capital expenditures.

Further, it focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture, and specifications, sales, market share and contact information. What’s more, the Content Recommendation Engine industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

The study is organized with the help of primary and secondary data collection including valuable information from key vendors and participants in the industry. It includes historical data from 2012 to 2017 and projected forecasts till 2025 which makes the research study a valuable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry related data in readily accessible documents with easy to analyze visuals, graphs and tables. The report answers future development trend of Content Recommendation Engine based on of stating current situation of the industry in 2019 to assist manufacturers and investment organization to better analyze the development course of Content Recommendation Engine Market.

The report covers the following chapters

Chapter 1: Content Recommendation Engine Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Content Recommendation Engine Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Content Recommendation Engine.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Content Recommendation Engine.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Content Recommendation Engine by Regions

Chapter 6: Content Recommendation Engine Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions

Chapter 7: Content Recommendation Engine Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Content Recommendation Engine.

Chapter 9: Content Recommendation Engine Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application.

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions.

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

