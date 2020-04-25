CAGR +21.2% , Battery Management Systems Market to reach USD 10,500 million by 2024 | Ashwoods Electric Motors, Atmel Corporation, Elithion, Inc. AVL, Eberspcher

Global Battery Management Systems Market research report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Battery Management Systems market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This report offers comprehensive analysis on global Battery Management Systems market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the Battery Management Systems market. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors Ashwoods Electric Motors, Atmel Corporation, Elithion, Inc. AVL, Eberspcher, Ewert Energy Systems, Inc., Johnson Matthey, Linear Technology, Lithium Balance, Larsen Toubro Limited, Midtronics, Mastervolt, Merlin, Nuvation Engineering, NXP Semiconductors, Navitas System, LLC Corporate, Panasonic Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated., TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Valence Technology, Inc., and VENTEC, and much more.

The global battery management systems market was valued at around USD 2,200 million in the year 2016 and it is expected to reach approximately USD 10,500 million by 2024. The global battery management systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 21.2% between 2017 and 2024.

The major factor driving the growth of battery management systems market is the rising demand for ups system. The UPS systems are used as an essential power backup device. The accelerating shift toward the Internet of Things (IoT), digitization, and Hardware computing is increasing the adoption of uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems across different applications globally. The UPS systems use computers to smoothen their workflows. E-Commerce, servers, data centers, and medical electronic equipment need a high level of uninterrupted power supply and thus generating significant demand for a high power range of UPS systems in globally.

Moreover, increasing use of battery operated devices is also expected to propel the growth of battery management systems market globally.

However, lack of policies and infrastructure in developing economies for development of battery vehicles may affect the growth of battery management system market. The lack of domestic technical capabilities to develop and produce energy vehicle battery types is one of the most important obstacles in emerging regions.

Lithium-ionbased battery is mostly used battery type in the battery management systems. The lithium-ion batteries are widely used in applications in electric vehicles, portable devices, and renewable energy systems among others. The rising adoption of lithium-ion batteries in various applications and price reduction of Li-ion battery is expected to boost the growth of segment over the forecast period.

The battery management system consists of two battery types, hardware, and software. The hardware segment of global battery management system market includes battery control unit, power management IC, and communication channel. The hardware segment accounted major share in the global battery management system market by battery type. However, the rising adoption of the sophisticated softwares in battery management system is expected to drive the growth of softwares over the forecast period.

The centralized topology is dominating the battery management systems market in 2016. Centralized is a single controller is connected to the battery cells through a multitude of wires. Centralized battery management systems are least expandable, most economical, and are plagued by a multitude of wires. This has further cemented the dominance of centralized topology in battery management systems market.

The battery management system is widely used in automotive, military, medical, portable device, telecommunication, renewable energy system, and uninterrupted power supply (ups). Among them, the portable device accounted major share in the global battery management systems market by application. The rising use of battery management systems to maintain and control the battery used in portable devices such as power tools, consumer electronics etc. is expected to boost the growth of segment over the forecast period.

There is a rising demand in North America regarding energy storage through renewable energy storage systems is expected to drive the growth of battery management system market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to register high CAGR over the forecast period in the global battery management system market.

Essential Features & key highlights of the report:

Key players:

Key players:

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report provides a basic overview of the Battery Management Systems industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. And development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and capital expenditures.

Further, it focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture, and specifications, sales, market share and contact information. What’s more, the Battery Management Systems industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

The study is organized with the help of primary and secondary data collection including valuable information from key vendors and participants in the industry. It includes historical data from 2012 to 2017 and projected forecasts till 2025 which makes the research study a valuable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry related data in readily accessible documents with easy to analyze visuals, graphs and tables. The report answers future development trend of Battery Management Systems based on of stating current situation of the industry in 2019 to assist manufacturers and investment organization to better analyze the development course of Battery Management Systems Market.

Chapter 1: Battery Management Systems Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Battery Management Systems Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Battery Management Systems.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Battery Management Systems.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Battery Management Systems by Regions

Chapter 6: Battery Management Systems Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions

Chapter 7: Battery Management Systems Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Battery Management Systems.

Chapter 9: Battery Management Systems Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application.

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions.

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

