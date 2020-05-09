CAD Market 2025 Future Scope And Technology Advancement By-Autodesk, Dassault Systèmes, PTC, Mentor Graphics, BricsCAD

MarketInsightsReports has announced the addition of the “Global CAD Market Research Report” The report focuses on global major leading players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

According to the study, the global CAD market in terms of value is estimated to witness growth at a CAGR of 7.00% between 2017 and 2025.

Companies Covered-

Autodesk, Dassault Systèmes, PTC, Mentor Graphics, BricsCAD, Graebert, RealCAD, Solvespace, TurboCAD, Others

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Summary

Computer Aided Design (CAD) software is used for documentation of design and mechanical design. CAD software is used as an alternative to the manual method of writing and is an automated method of mechanical design. CAD software facilitates the manufacture and development process by providing detailed diagram Product and product information materials, tolerances, conventions dimensions, etc.

The adoption of CAD design platform in various manufacturing industries and disciplines to generate models and drawings is the main driver of growth in world CAD market. The growing adoption of virtual platforms for product development in manufacturing industries should lead CAD software consumption. CAD-based models are used throughout the life cycle of a product at different stages such as design verification, verification of design and verification of failure. Manufacturers adopt the implementation of CAD software product development phase as it helps improve the quality of the product. CAD-based design are widely used in the automotive industry and equipment manufacturers still focus on improving the design parameters. The rapid growth of the automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of world CAD market.

The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the CAD market based on company, product type, end-user and key regions. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for CAD.

The CAD Market is segmented by the types such as,

Industrial Machinery

Aerospace

Defense

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Others

Not only this, figures covering the end user applications are also provided according to the classification such as,

3D

2D

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to industry.

This report researches the worldwide CAD Market size (value, Volume, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, North America (Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa), RoW (Rest of World)..

