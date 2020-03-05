C6H6 | Benzene Market Report By Leading Key Players, Opportunities and Strategies 2023 By TBRC

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Benzene Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The benzene market consists of sales of benzene and related services by entities that produce benzene. Benzene is used as an intermediary chemical in the manufacture of plastics, resin, nylons and synthetic fibers.

The global benzene market reached a value of nearly $1.5 billion in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.64% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of -3.51% to nearly $1.3 billion by 2023.

The benzene market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the benzene market in 2019.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Benzene market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Many companies in the benzene market are focusing on research and developmental activities to discover new technologies and processes for the production of benzene. The technologies developed are expected to help curb the environmental issues. For instance, in June 2016, Reliance Industries Limited entered into a joint venture with the Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP), Dehradun, to develop a technology which restricts benzene content in the gasoline pool to address the health and environmental concerns. The increase in such technological advances to reduce the emissions will gain traction contributing to the growth of the market.

Some of the major players involved in the Benzene market are Ameriya Oil Ref. Co., Angarsk Petrochemical, Alexandria National Refining and Petrochemicals Company (ANRPC), Arsol Aromatics GmbH & Co. KG , Atyrau Oil & Gas, Azerkhimija, BASF SE, Borealis AG , Bp Plc and Braskem.

