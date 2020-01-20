BYOD Security Market 2019 Growing Demands and Precise Outlook – IBM, MobileIron, VMware, Apperian, Bluebox

The report titled “BYOD Security Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The global BYOD security market is expected to reach $24.6 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 36.3% during 2019-2020.

BYOD is the abbreviation used for Bring Your Own Device. Today employees want to use their personal mobile gadgets like Smartphones, Tablets, PCs at the workplace to complete their work through. In the current working environment, every company wants their employees to be more productive as well as healthier network with the safety of their corporate data. Usage of personal devices at the workplace can increase the productivity of the employees simultaneously raises the risk of data leaking.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global BYOD Security Market: Citrix Systems, Good Technology, IBM, MobileIron, VMware, Apperian, Bluebox, Cisco Systems, Kaspersky, McAfee, Mocana, SAP, Sophos, SOTI, Symantec, Trend Micro, Veracode and others.

The key trends responsible for the growth of global BYOD security market are the changing role of IT & ending of legacy apps. The key drivers which are driving the global BYOD security market are; the ease of accessibility of corporate data over smart phones, increasing adoption of BYOD concept among different corporations in order to increase the productivity, increase in cloud storage adoption by different organizations, reduction of the hardware cost by applying BYOD concept in the organization & also the popularity of BYOD concept across different corporations are some of the key driver for global BYOD security market. On the flip side the key restraints which are acting as hurdles in the growth of global BYOD security market are, low awareness of the tools concern with the security, growing network security threats & others.

Global BYOD Security Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global BYOD Security Market on the basis of Types are:

Mobile Content Management (MCM)

Mobile Device Management (MDM)

Mobile Application Management (MAM)

On the basis of Application , the Global BYOD Security Market is segmented into:

Large Enterprises

Government Organizations

SMBs

Regional Analysis For BYOD Security Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global BYOD Security Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of BYOD Security Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the BYOD Security Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of BYOD Security Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of BYOD Security Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

