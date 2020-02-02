Butyric Acid Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Eastman Chemical Company, Oxea GmbH, Blue Marble Biomaterials, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Perstorp Holding AB

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Butyric Acid Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Butyric Acid market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Butyric Acid market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Butyric Acid players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Butyric Acid industry situations. According to the research, the Butyric Acid market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Butyric Acid market.

Global Butyric Acid market was valued at USD 163.6 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 557.8 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Butyric Acid Market include:

Eastman Chemical Company

Oxea GmbH

Blue Marble Biomaterials

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co.

Perstorp Holding AB

Snowco Industrial Co.