Butyl Acrylate Market 2019 New Technology, Growing Demand, Trends, Comprehensive Analysis, Major Applications and Growth Opportunities to 2025

Global Butyl Acrylate market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Butyl Acrylate .

This industry study presents the global Butyl Acrylate market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Private Plane production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type; The consumption of Butyl Acrylate market in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level.

competitive landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein, purity, and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. The study also includes pricing analysis based on purity and region

The study provides a decisive view of the global butyl acrylate market by segmenting it in terms of purity and application. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for Butyl Acrylate in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of butyl acrylate for 2017 and estimated market size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years. The global butyl acrylate market has been provided in terms of revenue in US$ Mn and in terms of volume in kilo tons. Market size has been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level market.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global butyl acrylate market. Key players operating in the butyl acrylate market include ARKEMA S.A., BASF S.E, NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD, DOWDUPONT INC., LG CHEM LTD., TAOGOSEI CO., LTD., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and SunVic Chemical Holdings Corporation. Other prominent players in the butyl acrylate market include Formosa Plastics Corporation, Shenyang Chemical Co., Ltd, OSWAL UDHYOG, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Co., Ltd., Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., and China National Offshore Oil Corporation.

Global Butyl Acrylate Market, by Purity

High Purity

Common Purity

Global Butyl Acrylate Market, by Application

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Chemical Synthesis

Plastic Additives

Textiles

Others (Paper & Pulp, Leather Processing etc.)

Global Butyl Acrylate Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Belgium Italy Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.