Butterfly Valves Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corporation, Cameron, Alfa-Laval Corporate AB, AVK Group

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Butterfly Valves Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Butterfly Valves market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Butterfly Valves market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Butterfly Valves players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Butterfly Valves industry situations. According to the research, the Butterfly Valves market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Butterfly Valves market.

Global Butterfly Valves Market was valued at USD 8.11 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 13.29 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.19 % from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Butterfly Valves Market include:

Emerson Electric Co.

Flowserve Corporation

Cameron

Alfa-Laval Corporate AB

AVK Group

Crane Co.

Weir Group

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

KSB Group