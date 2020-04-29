Butt Welding Machines Market Review With Forecast Research Report 2019 – 2027

Butt welding is a technique used to join two components together that can be achieved either through an automated process or through hand on steel pieces. Butt welding is mainly used to attach two pieces of metal, iron, and steel together in manufacturing factories. Two types of welding processes are used in butt welding: MIG (Metal Inert Gas) or TIG (Tungsten Inert Gas). The process of joining two metals is also called jointing.

An automated butt welding process is used in most factories due to its benefits such as it does not require the use of additional end fitting, does away with additional labor, and brings down the manufacturing time. Butt welding are of two types: flash butt welding and resistance butt welding. Residence butt welding is the process of joining the components that are similar in size and the whole welding process is completed in one single operation.

Butt Welding Machines Market –Competitive Landscape

ARC MACHINES, INC.

Founded in 1976, Arc Machines, Inc. is headquartered in Panorama, California. The company manufactures, designs, and distributes automated orbital welding equipment. It specializes in manufacturing products for butt welding (with filler materials), weld overlay or cladding, socket or fillet welding, and robotic or automated weld applications. It also provides repair, training, leasing/rental, manufacturing, equipment maintenance, and welding and custom engineering services.

Schlatter Industries AG

Incorporated in 1886, Schlatter Industries AG is based in Schlieren, Switzerland. A multinational electronics company, it manufactures and designs welding machines. The company manufactures machines used in heating radiators and automobile industries. Schlatter Industries AG is engaged in manufacturing mobile and stationary machines used to weld railroad tracks and machinery used to weld reinforcing mesh, industrial mesh, and wire products.

Ritmo Group

Established in 1949, Ritmo Group is developing, manufacturing, and marketing machines, tools, and equipment for use in the HVAC, pipeline, and plumbing sectors. The company also offers solutions for pipe installation and maintenance work and associated services. Currently, it is represented internationally with branches in 32 countries.