Butanediol (1,4 BDO & 2,3 BDO), 1,3 Butadiene And Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market: Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2019-2026

Global Butanediol (1,4 BDO & 2,3 BDO), 1,3 Butadiene And Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Butanediol (1,4 BDO & 2,3 BDO), 1,3 Butadiene And Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) . This industry study presents the global Butanediol (1,4 BDO & 2,3 BDO), 1,3 Butadiene And Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Private Plane production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type; The consumption of Butanediol (1,4 BDO & 2,3 BDO), 1,3 Butadiene And Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) market in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Global Butanediol (1,4 BDO & 2,3 BDO), 1,3 Butadiene And Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) market report coverage: The Butanediol (1,4 BDO & 2,3 BDO), 1,3 Butadiene And Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) market report covers extensive analysis of the market scope, structure, potential, fluctuations, and financial impacts. The report also enfolds the precise evaluation of market size, share, product & sales volume, revenue, and growth rate. It also includes authentic and trustworthy estimations considering these terms. The Butanediol (1,4 BDO & 2,3 BDO), 1,3 Butadiene And Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) market has been reporting substantial growth rates with considerable CAGR for the last couple of decades. According to the report, the market is expected to grow more vigorously during the forecast period and it can also influence the global economic structure with a higher revenue share. The market also holds the potential to impact its peers and parent market as the growth rate of the market is being accelerated by increasing disposable incomes, growing product demand, changing consumption technologies, innovative products, and raw material affluence. The following manufacturers are covered in this Butanediol (1,4 BDO & 2,3 BDO), 1,3 Butadiene And Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) market report: companies profiled in this report include BASF, BioAmber, Dow Chemical, Dairen Chemicals, Exxon Mobil Chemicals, Genomatica, International Specialty Products, Invista, LyondellBasell, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Metabolix, Shanxi Sanwei, Shell Chemicals and S.K. Energy. The company profiles in the research report include company overview, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments for each of the companies mentioned above, which will help assessing the competition prevailing in the market. Thus, these profiles can help companies formulate strategies in order to achieve competitive advantage and capture larger market share in the near future.

The report uses analytical tools such as Porter’s Five Forces model to provide a detailed view of competition in the overall butanediol market. This model helps provide in-depth analysis of the impact of suppliers, buyers, substitutes, new entrants and degree of competition in the global butanediol market. We have used a combination of both primary and secondary research for deriving our market numbers for each segment of the research report. We have first derived our market numbers by the means of secondary research for each segment covered in the report and further validated our analysis with C-level executives of major companies operating in the butanediol, butadiene and MEK market.

This research is specially designed to estimate and analyze the demand and performance of the 1,4 butanediol, 2,3 butanediol and its downstream applications in a global scenario . The research provides in-depth analysis of butanediol, 1,3 butadiene and MEK manufacturers, sales, trend analysis by segments and demand by geography. The report covers all the major segments of the global synthetic 1,4 butanediol, 2,3 butanediol market and provides in-depth analysis, historical data and statistically refined forecast for the segments covered. It also describes the major potential and emerging applications for both bio-based 1,4 butanediol and 2,3 butanediol.

1,4 Butanediol Market & Application Analysis Tetrahydrofuran Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) Gammabutyrolactone (GBL) Polyurethanes Other



1,4 Butanediol Market – Regional Analysis North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



1,3 Butadiene Market – Application Analysis Styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) Butadiene rubber Styrene-butadiene latex Acrylonitrile-butadiene styrene (ABS) Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) Other



1,3 Butadiene Market – Regional Analysis North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market – Application Analysis Paints and coatings Printing inks Other



Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market – Regional Analysis North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



The study objectives are Butanediol (1,4 BDO & 2,3 BDO), 1,3 Butadiene And Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market Report:

To analyze and research the global Butanediol (1,4 BDO & 2,3 BDO), 1,3 Butadiene And Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Butanediol (1,4 BDO & 2,3 BDO), 1,3 Butadiene And Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Butanediol (1,4 BDO & 2,3 BDO), 1,3 Butadiene And Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Butanediol (1,4 BDO & 2,3 BDO), 1,3 Butadiene And Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.