Business VoIP Market: Expansion Strategies Set to Generate Substantial Revenue until 2025 | Top International Players – Intermedia, Mitel, Fonality, Citrix, Dialpad

The Business VoIP Market is expected to witness sustained growth over the forecast period (2020-2025). The growth of the Business VoIP market is driven as there is favourable growth in the industry is a major factor which will boost the global Business VoIP Market.

The Global Business VoIP Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Business VoIP Market is sub segmented into Type I, Type II. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Business VoIP Market is sub segmented into Commercial, Personal.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers: North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, Smart Grid Technology data from 2020 to 2025.

Some of the major players that operate in the Global Business VoIP Market are AT&T, RingCentral, 8×8, Vonage Business, Intermedia, Mitel, Fonality, Citrix, Dialpad, ShoreTel, Microsoft Skype, Nextiva.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Latest Industry Updates:

Citrix Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTXS) today announced that Arlen R. Shenkman has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), reporting to Citrix president and CEO, David Henshall, effective September 9, 2020. He joins Citrix from SAP, where he held financial and business development roles critical to SAP’s cloud transformation. “Our cloud transformation, and the shift to a subscription model, is moving rapidly,” said Henshall. “Arlen’s experience in driving accelerated growth through a shift to a subscription model, and in accelerating business outcomes through M&A, greatly bolsters our seasoned leadership team, many of whom have also helped other leading companies with their cloud transformations.”

“This is a great opportunity to apply my cloud transformation experience to a company that is already progressing along its strategic path so well,” said Shenkman. “I look forward to building on the company’s clear early success.” As CFO, Shenkman will be responsible for all of the company’s financial and capital management strategies, budgeting and planning, financial accounting, tax and treasury, investor relations, strategic alliances, and M&A. He will succeed Jessica Soisson, who has served as Citrix’s Interim CFO since April 2020. Soisson will remain at Citrix and will report to Shenkman in her continuing role as Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. “I want to thank Jessica for her work as Interim CFO over the past several months as we drove the acceleration of our new business model,” said Henshall. “We are thankful for her many contributions during this time of rapid change.”

