Business Trends : Robotic Welding Market May Set New Growth Story | Automotive, Electricals and Electronics, Aerospace and Defence

Robotic Welding Market: Summary

The Global Robotic Welding Market is estimated to reach USD 8.1 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.5%, observes forencis research (FSR).

Welding is a process where two or more parts are joined together using heat or pressure or both. Robotic welding is performing welding using programmed automated tools such as robots. Using robots to perform welding is the most common usage of robots in the industries. The major advantage of using robotic welding is that it helps in producing high quality output in lesser time compared to conventional methods. Moreover, robotic welding helps manufacturers to save capital on direct labour and safety precautions.

Robotic Welding Market: Drivers & Challenges

Market Drivers:

Increasing Adoption for Industry 4.0

Digitalisation of the processes in the industries and internet solutions being implemented is the beginning of fourth phase of industrial development, which is known as Industry 4.0. The industries across the globe are experiencing this transformation. Advanced solutions such as robotics automation, artificial intelligence, and cloud-based solutions are few among the others, which are transforming functioning of the industries.

Thus, increasing adoption of industry 4.0 may contribute in the growth of the robotic welding market, during the forecast period.

Market Challenges:

Lack of Cybersecurity

Robotic systems, which are used in factories and warehouses are connected to internet, creating possibilities of cyberattacks. This issue is very significant as the usage of robots is increasing rapidly in industries worldwide. It was estimated by International Federation of Robotics (IFR), that deployment of 2.6 million industrial robots would be completed by 2019 across the globe. Manufacturers incorporating robots in the factories for activities such as material handling and welding need to take precautions for security of the data, which can be collected, by the robots connected to internet. Basic precautions like password protection, two-factor authentication, encryption and biometric authentication may help the manufacturers.

Thus, lack of cybersecurity which may be a challenging factor for the growth of the robotic welding market, during the forecast period.

Robotic Welding Market: Key Segments

Based on type segmentation comprises of: Arc Welding, Spot Welding and

and Based on payload capacity segmentation comprises of: Below 25kg, 25kg to 50kg, and Above 50kg.

and Based on end user segmentation comprises of: Automotive, Electricals and Electronics, Aerospace and Defence and

and Segmentation based on region covers: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, andMiddle East & Africa, with individual country-level analysis.

Key Companies Covered

Fanuc Corporation (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)

(Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis) Yaskawa Electric Corp.

ABB Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

DENSO Corporation

KUKA AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Other Key Companies

Robotic Welding Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Robotic Welding Market, by Type

Arc Welding

Spot Welding

Others

Robotic Welding Market, by Payload Capacity

Below 25kg

25kg to 50kg

Above 50kg

Robotic Welding Market, by End User

Automotive

Electricals and Electronics

Aerospace and Defence

Others

Robotic Welding Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

The Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

