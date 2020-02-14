Automotive Upholstery Market: Summary

The Global Automotive Upholstery Market is estimated to reach USD 7.5 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.6 %, observes forencis research (FSR).

In automotive, upholstery refers to the covering of the trims and seats of the interiors of the vehicle. It is used to enhance the interior look of the car and provide comfort to the passengers by using the right materials such as leather, flocked fabrics, polyester & nylon, wool, vinyl, and others. It includes covers for all the interior parts such as carpet, seat covers, floor mats, headliners, trims and others.

Automotive Upholstery Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Increasing Inclination Towards Luxury and Comfort

The main motive of using upholstery in automotive is to provide comfort and a pleasant ambiance of the vehicles’ interiors. Premium cars and mid-level cars use different automotive upholstery material making their vehicles more attractive and comfortable. Based on vehicles model and preference towards upholstery styles, different seat covers are used.

Thus, increasing inclination towards luxury and comfort is expected to drive the automotive upholstery market during the forecast period.

High Demand for Automotive Interior

Comfortable and impressive interior design is an important factor for customers to make purchasing decisions of any vehicle. Vehicle interior designs are more complex than exterior design due to features such as safety systems, tactile responses, and cost considerations. Automotive manufacturers are engaged in developing innovative technologies that would provide versatile interior designs. Also, a higher preference for durable materials such as real leather that provide a stylish look with a longer life span is projected to boost the demand for automotive interior.

Thus, the growing automotive interior is expected to drive the demand for the automotive upholstery market.

Market Restraints:

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

Price fluctuations of oil, uncertain shortage, and supply tightness have significant impacts on manufacturers of raw materials such as thermoplastic polymers, synthetic leather, plastics, among others. Lack of constant supply of raw materials results in increasing raw material prices which, escalates the overall product price. Thus, fluctuating raw material prices is a restraining factor for global market growth during the forecast period.

Automotive Upholstery Market: Key Segments

On The Basis of Material : Leather, Flocked Fabrics, Polyester & Nylon, Wool, Vinyl, and Others

and On The Basis of Fabric Type: Woven Fabric and Non-Woven Fabric.

and On The Basis of Application: Seat Covers, Automotive Interior Trims, Flooring, Seat Belts, and Others

and On The Basis of Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and

and On The Basis of Vehicle Type : Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Heavy Commercial Vehicle.

and On The Basis of Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, andSouth America with individual country-level analysis.

Key Companies Covered

Lear Corporation (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)

TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION

Faurecia

GRAMMER AG

Adient plc.

Grupo Antolin

SEIREN Co., Ltd.

Sage Automotive Interiors

ACME

MARTUR

Others

Automotive Upholstery Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Automotive Upholstery Market, by Material

Leather

Flocked Fabrics

Polyester & Nylon

Wool

Vinyl

Others

Automotive Upholstery Market, by Fabric Type

Woven Fabric

Non-Woven Fabric

Automotive Upholstery Market, by Application

Seat Covers

Automotive Interior Trims

Flooring

Seat Belts

Others

Automotive Upholstery Market, by Sales Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Automotive Upholstery Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Automotive Upholstery Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

The Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

