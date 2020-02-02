Business Travel Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Carlson Holdings, American Express Company, Expedia Group, Airbnb, Flight Centre Travel Group

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Business Travel Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Business Travel market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Business Travel market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Business Travel players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Business Travel industry situations. According to the research, the Business Travel market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Business Travel market.

Global Business Travel Market was valued at USD 1.308 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1.771 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.88 % from 2018 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Business Travel Market include:

Carlson Holdings

American Express Company

Expedia Group

Airbnb

Flight Centre Travel Group

the Priceline Group