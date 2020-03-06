Business Processes Outsourcing Market 2020 Industry Development and Growth Forecast to 2022

The Business Research Company’s Business Processes Outsourcing Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The business processes outsourcing (BPO) market consists of sales of BPO services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide BPO services. These services include (CRM) customer relationship management, HRO (human resource outsourcing), KPO (knowledge process outsourcing), data entry outsourcing, healthcare BPO, financial services outsourcing, engineering services outsourcing and other BPO services.

The availability of the low-cost talent pool in emerging market such as India, China and the Philippines supported the growth of the BPO services market in the historic period. Companies in developed economies outsourced their business processes to emerging economies such as India and China to capitalize on their affordable talent pool.

During 2014-2018, state and national governments enacted policies to discourage outsourcing and offshoring activities and decrease the unemployment rate in the respective countries. Many governments were also concerned about the security of customer specific data and regulations of the data that can be shared with third party companies in a different geography.

The top opportunities in the global business processes outsourcing market will arise in the CRM BPO segment, which will gain $27.9 billion of global annual sales by 2022, followed by the HRO BPO and F&A BPO markets that will gain $20.0 billion and $15.9 billion respectively. The business processes outsourcing market size will gain the most in Germany at $21.6 billion.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the business processes outsourcing market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the business processes outsourcing market are Accenture plc, Conduent Inc., Teleperformance SE, Paychex, Inc., Genpact Ltd., Syntel Inc., Fujitsu Limited, EXL Service, Telephilippines Inc, Integreon.

