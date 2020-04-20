Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Value and Volume 2019 with Status and Prospect to 2025
Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market valued approximately USD 189.61 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.75% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) is a business practice in which one organization hires another company to perform a task that hiring organization requires for its own business to successfully operate. Surging number of organization indulged in business outsourcing, rising focus on workload management and surging adoption of outsourcing for back office operations are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period.
Moreover, increasing number of call centers and BPO is the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. In addition, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) is very cost effective for the client company as well as increases the speed of business processes outsourced to them thereby is another factors that impelling the growth in the market of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) during the forecast period. However, security & privacy concern is one of the major factors that limiting the growth of the market across the world.
The regional analysis of Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising demand for cloud computing technology and rising adoption of outsourcing in the region. North America is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to increasing number of call centers in the region.
The major market player included in this report are:
Accenture
Cognizant
Delloite
Genpact
TCS
IBM Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
HR
Procurement
Customer Care
Logistics
Others
By Application:
BFSI
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Retail
Telecom,
Others
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
