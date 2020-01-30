Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market to Represent a Significant Expansion at 7.75% CAGR by 2025 | Global Key Vendors – Accenture, Delloite, TCS, IBM

Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Report 2020-2025 cover detailed competitive outlook including the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. The Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Overview:

The Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market esteemed around USD 189.61 Billion out of 2017 is foreseen to develop with a sound development rate of over 7.75% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

According to the market report analysis, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) is a business practice in which one organization hires another company to perform a task that hiring organization requires for its own business to successfully operate. Surging number of organization indulged in business outsourcing, rising focus on workload management and surging adoption of outsourcing for back office operations are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period.

Rapid growth in number of call centers and BPO is the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunities in the near future. Additionally, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) is very cost effective for the client company as well as increases the speed of business processes outsourced to them thereby is another factors that impelling the growth in the market of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. Based on the Type, the Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market is sub-segmented into HR, Procurement, Customer Care, Logistics and others. On the basis of Application, the Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market is classified into BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Telecom and others.

Current Industry News:

Accenture (October 21, 2019) – Accenture Expands Innovation Hub in Chicago, Adds New Industry X.0 Studio to Accelerate Smart, Connected Products and Services Development for Clients – Accenture has expanded its Chicago Innovation Hub with a new Industry X.0 studio to help clients accelerate the development of new smart connected products and services from months to weeks. The new studio provides a uniquely equipped environment that fuses design, software engineering, hardware engineering and industry expertise. It is located in the mHUB, the nation’s largest and fastest-growing physical product innovation center.

“Our clients, who are leaders in virtually every industry, are under tremendous pressure to continuously innovate,” said Pallavi Verma, senior managing director at Accenture, who leads its business in the Midwest U.S. “The new Industry X.0 studio, which we call a ‘Forge,’ is part of our ongoing investment in Chicago and our efforts to bring continuous innovation to our clients, helping them reimagine their futures and solve their biggest challenges.”

Top Leading Key in Players Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market:

1 Accenture

2 Cognizant

3 Delloite

4 Genpact

5 TCS

6 IBM Corporation and More………….

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). Accenture, Cognizant, Delloite, Genpact, TCS, IBM Corporation, etc. are some of the key vendors of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) across the world. These players across Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Definition and Scope

3 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Dynamics

4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Industry Analysis

5 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, by Type

6 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, by Application

7 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, by Regional Analysis

8 Competitive Intelligence

9 Research Process

