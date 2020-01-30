Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market 2020-2025: Increasing demand with Industry Professionals: AIIM, Bizagi, BP Group, NIIT, Watermark Learning

This report provides in-depth study on the current state of the Global Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market 2020-2025. Key players in the Global Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market have been identified through the secondary research and their market share has been determined through primary and secondary research. These include a study of annual and financial reports of top players and extensive interviews of leaders including CEOs, directors, and marketing executives.

Global Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Overview:

The Global Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Business Process Management (BPM) Training market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 5.07% from 275 Million $ in 2014 to 319 Million $ in 2017, market research analysts believe that in the next few years, Business Process Management (BPM) Training market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2025, The market size of the Business Process Management (BPM) Training will reach 406 Million $.

The market research analysts identifies that the constant need for BPM solutions will be one of the primary growth drivers for the Global Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market till 2025. Many areas and functions of the organization are benefited through business process management software as it helps them to build reliable business processes capable of adapting to any changes in the market and the environment.

The Global Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market covers segment data, including: Type segment, Application segment, Industry segment, Channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients’ information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

Top Business News:

Corporate Education Group (January 14, 2019) – Corporate Education Group Announces Management Buyout – The senior management team of Corporate Education Group and a group of investors are pleased to announce that a new company they have formed, CEG Operating Company, LLC, has acquired the Corporate Education Group division of Vatterott Educational Centers, Inc. The new company will continue to be led by David Mansfield, President; Susan Palermo, Senior Vice President; and the entire Corporate Education Group team; and it will continue to do business under the Corporate Education Group (CEG) name.

Corporate Education Group will continue to provide the same exceptional level of service that its clients have come to expect and value. The company will offer training, consulting, and advisory services using the same employees, facilitators, instructors, coaches, consultants, and curriculum content, together with the account management and delivery services that customers have enjoyed for many years. CEG will also continue to maintain all existing strategic partnerships, such as those with Duke, PMI, IIBA, APMG, and BRM Institute.

Major Key Players:

1 AIIM

2 Bizagi

3 BP Group

4 Corporate Education Group

5 NIIT

6 Watermark Learning

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

1 North America Country (United States, Canada)

2 South America

3 Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

4 Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

5 Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

In the end, this report covers data and information on capacity and production overview, production, market share analysis, sales overview, supply, sales, and shortage, import, export and consumption as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin of Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market.

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Report 2018

1 Business Process Management (BPM) Training Product Definition

2 Global Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Manufacturer Business Process Management (BPM) Training Shipments

2.2 Global Manufacturer Business Process Management (BPM) Training Business Revenue

2.3 Global Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Overview

3 Manufacturer Business Process Management (BPM) Training Business Introduction

3.1 AIIM Business Process Management (BPM) Training Business Introduction

3.2 Bizagi Business Process Management (BPM) Training Business Introduction

3.3 BP Group Business Process Management (BPM) Training Business Introduction

3.4 Corporate Education Group Business Process Management (BPM) Training Business Introduction

3.5 NIIT Business Process Management (BPM) Training Business Introduction

3.6 Watermark Learning Business Process Management (BPM) Training Business Introduction

