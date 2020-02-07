Business Process Management (BPM) PaaS Market forecast to 2027 | IBM Corporation, Software AG, OpenText, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Tibco Software, Red Hat, Inc., Appian Corp., PegaSystems

According to a new market study entitled “Business Process Management (BPM) PaaS Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Deployment Type (On-Premise and Cloud) and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Travel & Hospitality, IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, and Others) and Geography, “explains the report, explaining the key drivers of this growth and highlighting key market players and their evolution. The report factors this growth and also highlights the major players in the market and their developments.

Business process management (BPM) is the discipline of analyzing and improving a business process. It also focuses upon the modeling, and how it works in different scenarios, further by observing the enhanced method and frequently enhancing it to create a more efficient and effective organization. As the adoption of cloud services globally is growing at a significant rate, the BPM service providers have shifted to the PaaS model for providing BPM services. BPM PaaS is a pre-integrated platform, which is hosted by the cloud service providers who provide BPM platform as a service, for the creation and execution of overall business process application.

The drivers who are driving the global market are rising adoption of cloud computing and the need for the development of business processes. However, lack of awareness about the benefits of BPM solution in an organization and high implementation cost hinders the growth of the global business process management (BPM) PaaS market.

IBM Corporation, Software AG, OpenText, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Tibco Software, Red Hat, Inc., Appian Corp., PegaSystems Inc., BP Logix. And Adobe Systems Inc. among others.

The Business Process Management (BPM) PaaS Market Report combines qualitative and quantitative analyzes that can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. The estimates and market forecasts are presented in the Global Market Report from 2019 to 2027, with 2019 being the base year and the 2019 to 2027 forecast period. The overall estimates are then broken down by sector and area. Such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America, covering the 16 main countries of the regions mentioned. The qualitative content of the geographic analysis will cover market trends in each region and country, including the main actors active in the region / country concerned, a PEST analysis of each region including political factors, economic, social and technological factors that influence the growth of the industry. Market.

