Business-Process-as-a-Service Market 2020 Strategic Assessment – SAP SE, IBM Corporation, OpenText Corporation, Pegasystems Inc

Global Business-Process-as-a-Service Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Business-Process-as-a-Service including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Business-Process-as-a-Service investments from 2020 till 2024.

The business-process-as-a-service market is valued at USD 5.89 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 20.22 billion by 2024 and is expected to witness a growth of 22.91% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024.

The Global Business-Process-as-a-Service market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like SAP SE, IBM Corporation, OpenText Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., Software AG, Tibco Software Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, Oracle Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Capgemini SE among others.

Scope of the Report

Business-process-as-a-service (BPaaS) is a term defined for a specific type of web-delivered or cloud hosting solutions that benefits an enterprise by assisting with business operations. BPaaS basically means that the business process is being automated through a remote delivery model.

Key Market Trends:

Reduction of Operational Costs and Productivity Improvement to Drive the Market

– Business-process-as-a-service (BPaaS) provides executable business processes to the clients over the internet, because of which it is increasingly being adopted by companies across the globe.

– BPaaS presents the opportunity to use cloud software on a pay-per-use model to an enterprise, instead of having to invest in costly hardware and incur maintenance cost, which decreases the overall operational costs significantly when compared to the conventional methods.

– Companies have also deployed BPaaS solution because of its increased mobility, as a company can access the solution from any geographical location.

– This solution provides enterprises with the opportunity to grow and expand at a much faster rate without incurring considerable infrastructural costs while improving the productivity of the enterprise.

– With the rapidly growing market for business process management and also the companies around the globe constantly improving their IT infrastructures, it is expected that these factors will boost the demand for BPaaS market.

