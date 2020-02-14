Business News: Energy Management System Market Expectations, Growth Trends Highlighted until 2024

Energy Management System Market Summary

The Global Energy Management System Market is estimated to reach USD 110.4 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 18.8%. Volatility of energy prices and increasing awareness of technology availability and validity is expected to drive the energy management system market during the forecast period. However, involvement of multiple stakeholders in the process is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Developing cost effective system is expected to become an opportunity for energy management system market.

Energy management system (EMS) permits consolidated control of energy usage across premises. It is a Central control system which allows operation of several control systems from a single application. All the sensors present in the system works as data inputs and the system uses these inputs to regulate control components. Some key players in EMS market are Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., General Electric Company, Johnson Controls International PLC, and IBM Corporation among others.

Energy Management System Market Segmentation

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global EMS market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into building and energy management system, cluster energy management system, home energy management system, retail energy management system, and factory energy management system. By component, EMSmarket is segmented into, hardware, software and services. By solution, EMSmarket is segmented into, demand response management system, carbon management system, utility billing and customer information system. By end use industry, EMSmarket is segmented into energy and power, IT & Telecom, manufacturing, chemical, transportation and others.

Energy Management System Market Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Energy Management System Market by Type

Building and Energy Management System (BEMS)

Cluster Energy Management System (CEMS)

Home Energy Management System (HEMS)

Retail Energy Management System (REMS)

Factory Energy Management System (FEMS)

Energy Management System Market by Component

Hardware

Controllers

Sensors

Batteries

Display Devices

Others

Software

Cloud-Based

Web-Based

Services

Analysis Services

Technical Services

Program Services

Energy Management System Market by Solution

Demand Response Management System

Carbon Management System

Utility Billing and Customer Information System

Energy Management System Market by End Use Industry

Energy and Power

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Chemical

Transportation

Others

Energy Management System Market by Region

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

The Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

