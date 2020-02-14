Business News: Biometrics System Market Latest Study On Segmentation Analysis, Leading Players & Industry Trends Forecast To 2024

BIOMETRICS SYSTEM MARKET: SUMMARY

The Global Biometrics System Market is estimated to reach USD 66.4 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 15.6%. Increasing adoption of creating biometric identities of citizens is expected to drive the biometrics system market during the forecast period. However, high implementation and maintenance cost is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Ear shape thermography based biometric system is expected to become an opportunity for the biometrics system market.

Biometric systemis one of the most prominent system in terms of identifying and authenticating the individuals in very short period. Biometric systems depends on particular data about unique biological traits in order to work effectively.Contrary to passwords biometric data cannot be exchanged or forged. Some key players in Biometric System are NEC Corporation, Gemalto NV, ASSA Abloy AB, id3 Technologies, and Idemia, among others.

BIOMETRICS SYSTEM MARKET: REPORT SYNOPSIS

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global biometrics system market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into unimodal and multimodal . By biometric sensor, the biometrics system marketis segmented into physiological and behavioral . By component, biometrics system marketis segmented into hardware and software . By end use industry, biometrics system marketis segmented into law enforcement and public security , military and defense , civil identification , healthcare and subsidies , corporate , and commercial applications .



Companies Covered

NEC Corporation (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis) Gemalto NV ASSA Abloy AB id3 Technologies IDEMIA Aware, Inc. Innovatrics Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Precise Biometrics Other Key Companies



Biometrics System Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Biometrics System Market by Type

Unimodal Multimodal Biometrics System Market, by Biometric Sensor



Physiological

Fingerprint Recognition Face Recognition Iris Recognition DNA Matching Vein Pattern Recognition



Behavioral

Voice Recognition Signature Recognition



Biometrics System Market by Component

Hardware

Readers Scanners Cameras



Software

Cloud Base Software Development Kit (SDK)



Biometrics System Market by End Use Industry

Law Enforcement and Public Security Military and Defense Civil Identification Healthcare and Subsidies Corporate Commercial Applications



Biometrics System Market by Region

Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Taiwan Rest of Asia-Pacific North America US Canada Mexico Europe Germany France Italy UK Spain The Netherlands Rest of Europe Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



